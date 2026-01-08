Ohio State found some help at wide receiver on Wednesday, as UTSA transfer Devin McCuin committed to the Buckeyes, bringing depth after a stretch of significant roster turnover at the position.

McCuin spent three seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio and leaves the program with 152 career receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He also averaged 11.2 yards per catch across his collegiate career. During the 2025 season, McCuin had his best year to date, catching 65 passes for 726 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games, leading the Roadrunners in all three receiving categories.

At UTSA, McCuin was a consistent contributor from the moment he arrived. As a true freshman in 2023, he appeared in 12 games with seven starts and recorded 42 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that with 45 catches for 424 yards and five touchdowns during the 2024 season. His final campaign earned him third-team All-American Conference recognition. Over his three seasons, UTSA compiled a 23–16 record and won three bowl games, including a First Responder Bowl victory during McCuin’s final year.

Standing at 6-foot, 195 pounds, McCuin gives Ohio State a speedy, versatile option to work with on offense. He was clocked at 10.28 seconds in the 100-meter dash during high school and has experience lining up both outside and in the slot. McCuin earned an overall grade of 78.2 during the 2025 season, with a receiving grade of 79.5 and a run-blocking grade of 54.7, according to Pro Football Focus. He also recorded five receptions of 30 yards or more this past season.

McCuin was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Jacksonville High School in Texas. He chose UTSA over offers from multiple programs, including Colorado, TCU, Washington State, Rice, Tulane, and North Texas. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30 and will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes.

The timing of the move is important for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have lost four receivers to the transfer portal — Bryson Rodgers, Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter, and Damarion Witten — while star wideout Carnell Tate declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

McCuin joins a receiver room led by All-American Jeremiah Smith, who publicly shut down transfer rumors by stating he would remain at Ohio State. The group also includes Brandon Inniss, Chris Henry Jr., Phillip Bell, Bodpegn Miller, De'zie Jones, Jerquaden Guilford, Brock Boyd, and Jaeden Ricketts. For the first time, the Buckeyes have added a wide receiver via the transfer portal, signifying a new era after Brian Hartline headed to South Florida as head coach.

McCuin becomes Ohio State’s fourth portal addition this cycle, joining tight end Mason Williams, defensive tackle John Walker, and long snapper Dalton Riggs.