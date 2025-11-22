The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights today without two of their most productive offensive weapons. The Buckeyes are playing at home in Columbus for their final game at Ohio Stadium before heading to Michigan next week.

Star wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith will not suit up for the Buckeyes today as both continue dealing with lower-body injuries. The duo remains day-to-day with their status, as per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

This marks Tate's third straight absence after he first sat out against the Purdue Boilermakers with hamstring tightness. Smith will miss his first full game after exiting at halftime against the UCLA Bruins last week with what head coach Ryan Day called a “little bit of nagging issue.”

Despite missing both receivers in the second half against UCLA, the Buckeyes rolled to a dominant 48-10 victory. The win showed Ohio State's depth, though the team will want both stars healthy for bigger tests ahead.

Tate has been one of the nation's most efficient receivers when available this season. Through eight games, he's hauled in 39 receptions for 711 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 18.2 yards per catch, ranking among the top 20 nationally.

Smith leads the Buckeyes in every major receiving category. The sophomore has caught 69 passes for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging roughly 90 yards per game. His production has earned him a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist nomination.

The absence of both receivers means that the supporting cast will have expanded roles. Bryson Rodgers delivered his first career touchdown against UCLA and will need to step up again today against Rutgers.

Ohio State enters at 10-0 and is ranked No. 1 in the country. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by approximately 30 points against a Rutgers team with a 5-5 record on the season.

The real concern is getting both receivers healthy for next week's rivalry game at Michigan. The Buckeyes are on a four-game losing streak against the Wolverines and will need their full offensive arsenal available for that November 29 showdown in Ann Arbor.