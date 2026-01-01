While New Year's Eve wasn't a particularly good night for fans of Ohio State, with the Buckeyes dropping a College Football Playoffs stunner to Miami with the eyes of the nation watching on, one fan took particular pleasure in Columbus' pain: Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

Taking to social media to rub in the loss, Portnoy, a noted Michigan man, vowed to have his Wolverines restore the Big Ten conference after it was “embarrassed” by Ohio State's loss.

“Well, that was embarrassing. I'm a Big Ten guy. We've been talking how we get the best conference in America and one of our premier teams, granted, they haven't won the Big Ten in about 100 years, but for whatever reason, nationally, one of our premier teams loses to the ACC, just gets physically mauled, dominated. They lost their last two games and embarrassed the conference on a national scale,” Portnoy declared.

“So here's what I'm going to promise everybody. Michigan finally has a coach. Touchdown, Miami. F**king so embarrassing. So f**king embarrassing. Cowards. Here's what I promise America. Kyle Whittingham, our coach, will restore this conference to the premier team in the conference. None of this butter knife, none of this not focus on the prize. Clearly, you can't put Ohio State, a boy to do a man's job. They can't win the Big Ten. They never win the Big Ten, and they go get embarrassed like this. Michigan will clean up this mess that Ohio State always leaves. I'm disgusted. If you're a fan of the Big Ten, you should be disgusted that Ohio just embarrassed us like that on national TV. Disgusting. We will clean up their mess. I guarantee it.”

Now granted, did Portnoy enjoy his chance to rub this loss in a conference rival's face a little too much? Maybe so, depending on your allegiance, but with Whittingham locked in at head coach, Michigan should be a better team in 2026 than their down year in 2025. While every college football season is different, this loss to Miami is going to sting in Columbus regardless of the victory laps online, especially if Michigan does improve next year.