Kyle Whittingham’s long and influential chapter at Utah Utes officially came to a close, as the veteran coach accepted the head coaching job at Michigan Wolverines, and both programs released statements clarifying the transition.

The program's athletic director, Mark Harlan, publicly acknowledged Whittingham’s impact while confirming the university’s cooperation in allowing him to depart immediately.

“The University of Utah is grateful for Coach Whittingham’s incredible contributions over his long tenure at the university, and we wish him and his family all the best with this next step in his career,” Harlan said in a statement.

The move capped a turbulent two-week stretch that began when Whittingham announced to step down after 21 seasons leading the Utes.

“After discussions with Coach Whittingham, his representatives and the University of Michigan, we have granted their request to allow him to join the Michigan program immediately.”

After officially stepping aside earlier this month, he emphasized the relationships built during his tenure. Whittingham, who compiled a 177-88 record and became Utah’s all-time winningest coach, also released multiple statements expressing gratitude and closure.

“I am grateful to our administration, staff, players, and coaches for their commitment, trust, and hard work throughout the years,” Whittingham said. This university and football program mean a great deal to me, and I am proud of what we have built together. I appreciate the support from the University of Utah allowing me to step away at this time.”

Article Continues Below

Morgan Scalley, who was announced as Utah’s next head coach on Dec. 12, will take over immediately and coach the Utes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Las Vegas Bowl, with Whittingham on the Michigan sideline in the Citrus Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

Scalley inherits a program shaped by Whittingham’s consistency, including conference titles, major bowl wins, and a national Coach of the Year honor in 2008. As Utah transitions, Whittingham made it clear the program remains close to his heart.

“Utah will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish Coach Scalley and the program a smooth transition and continued success moving forward. Thank you for everything,” Whittingham said.

Statements from Athletics Director Mark Harlan and Coach Kyle Whittingham: pic.twitter.com/LU6KbEkR5i — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 27, 2025

Michigan, meanwhile, turned to Whittingham to stabilize a program coming off significant turmoil, including the firing of Sherrone Moore and lingering NCAA investigations tied to the Jim Harbaugh era. Whittingham’s reputation for discipline and a scandal-free operation made him an appealing reset option for the Wolverines.

Utah enters a new era under Scalley with continuity on the sideline, while Whittingham begins one final challenge in Ann Arbor. Both programs now move forward shaped by the same moment — one ending, and another beginning.