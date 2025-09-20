Despite a mediocre 2-1 start, Dave Portnoy is confident that Michigan will make the 2025 College Football Playoffs. First and foremost, the FOX Sports analyst believes that the Wolverines will cruise in their Week 4 matchup against Nebraska.

Portnoy, who joined FOX Sports in the offseason, had no problem hyping up Michigan while antagonizing former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II. While the crew was making their season predictions, Portnoy unsurprisingly declared his alma mater as the “kings” of college football.

“If we played Alabama every single week, we'd be undefeated,” Portnoy said. “Two words: Bryce Underwood. Best quarterback in the country, obviously. Make some room for the king, the most wins in the history of college football.”

I don't care what anyone says, Michigan is making the playoff (I wanted absolutely no part in getting into a 3 point stance up against @markingramII) pic.twitter.com/cSrJ7AArUh — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2025

In his post of a clip of the segment on X, formerly Twitter, Portnoy captioned, “I don't care what anyone says, Michigan is making the [College Football Playoffs].”

Portnoy and Ingram then got into a playful altercation after the latter tossed the Michigan helmet into the trash can. The two analysts lined up against each other in a three-point stance, before Portnoy said he was “out” against the former Pro Bowler.

If Portnoy's prediction has any chance of coming true, Michigan has to take care of business in Week 4 against Nebraska. The Wolverines traveled to Lincoln for the massive Saturday afternoon matchup in a game that oddsmakers have lined evenly.

Michigan faces Nebraska in crossroads college football matchup

Through three weeks, the Wolverines' only loss came against No. 12 Oklahoma on the road. Since then, freshman sensation Bryce Underwood appeared to settle into the offense in a breakout performance against Central Michigan.

Conversely, Nebraska has gotten off to a 3-0 start, with wins over Cincinnati, Akron and Houston Christian. Second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola has shown off his improvement thus far, while the Cornhuskers' defense has been just as impressive.

Week 4 will be the final week of Sherrone Moore's two-game suspension. Assistant head coach Biff Poggi will call the shots for the second consecutive outing before Moore returns during Michigan's Week 5 bye.