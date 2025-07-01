Ohio State football wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was on the team last season that lost to Michigan. Smith is now making a promise, to never again lose to the Wolverines in his college career.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith said, per The Athletic. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

Ohio State did get some consolation after losing that Michigan game. The Buckeyes then ran the table in the College Football Playoff, winning the national championship. Ohio State accomplished that feat with wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame.

Jeremiah Smith is seen as a leader this season for Ohio State

Smith is one of several players that returns from last year's Ohio State squad. The wideout finished his 2024 season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards. He also caught 15 touchdown passes.

“This is all a blessing,” Smith added. “The season I had last year was a blessing. I just won a national championship, contributed to a top team. I mean, all of this has been surreal. I’m just soaking it all in, but I’m not finished.”

The Buckeyes will look different this year. The team did lose several key players from last year's championship team, including quarterback Will Howard. This year's squad has several play callers competing for the starting job, including highly regarded prospect Julian Sayin. Sayin transferred to Ohio State from Alabama.

Smith will get his chance to take revenge against Michigan. The two schools are scheduled to meet in late November. Ohio State football opens their season in August against Texas.