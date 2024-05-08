The Ohio State football team has added a lot of talent from the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the best players that they have landed is running back Quinshon Judkins. Seeing Judkins enter the transfer portal in the first place was a bit of a surprise and he was very successful when he played for Ole Miss football, but he is now with the Buckeyes.

A big reason why Ohio State football is able to land these talented guys is because of their NIL. Quinshon Judkins is making good NIL money, and he gave some of it to his former high school, and he will also be doing more good with the money throughout the season.

Judkins is from Pike Road, Alabama and he attended Pike Road High School. On Tuesday, Judkins donated $10,000 to his old high school's football program, according to a report from On3.

“The Ohio State running back transferred in from Ole Miss this winter,” An article from On3 wrote. “After wrapping up spring practice with the Buckeyes, he’s back in his hometown of Pike Road, Alabama. On Tuesday night, he presented a $10,000 check to his former high school program.”

Not only did Judkins donate $10,000 to his former high school, but he also has big plans for his NIL money for the upcoming 2024 season. He will also be donating $1,000 to the Alabama Kidney Foundation every time he scores a touchdown next season. Judkins is doing great things for his community.

“He’s [Quinshon Judkins] hoping to make an impact of his own this fall, as every touchdown he scores $1,000 will be donated to the Alabama Kidney Foundation by Jerry Kocan, who owns the trucking company Four Star Freightliner and has also had kidney disease impact his life,” WSFA 12 said in an article.

People have their issues with NIL, but things like this are great to see.

“Just to see this community come out and you know, support each other, everybody come out and celebrate and come together for a cause that’s bigger than everyone else, it’s been awesome to see,” Judkins said.

This is what NIL is all about. Judkins has been tremendous during his college football career and he has earned his money. He is doing a lot of good with it, as well.

Quinshon Judkins reasoning for Ohio State transfer

While NIL certainly played a role in Judkins' decision to transfer away from Ole Miss to Ohio State football, it wasn't the only reason. Judkins knows that he did some great things with the Rebels, but when he discussed the transfer decision back in January, it sounded like he knew he could take the next step with the Buckeyes.

“You know, I’ve done some great things at Ole Miss,” Judkins said back in January. “I learned a lot. But just for me in my third year, you want to be somewhere at a place like Ohio State. Great culture, great teammates, great coaches. The best players and the best fanbase.”

Judkins and Ohio State seem poised for a special season in 2024.