“Most of the guys are so young that I still don't think we're there yet,” Day said. “I still believe that they're learning more and more each game they play. They're watching themselves in film, and they're growing. And so they've still gotta continue to get better. There's just a lot to be learned about all of them. And when you watch them play in the games, you get more and more feedback. And that's it.”

Ryan Day continued, “It's their job to take the coaches' feedback and improve. But as I've said before, we will need them all. I think they all bring different things to the table. But I don't believe we are in a position where, like you said, we will create a hierarchy right now. They must all learn how to play in different areas and improve.”

After Day said that they continue to evaluate where the running backs are week-to-week, it's worth noting that four different running backs for the Buckeyes have gotten significant carries. All four have run for over 100 yards so far this season.

Freshman Bo Jackson is the rushing leader for the Buckeyes with 433 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries. However, Isaiah West has recently come on strong in the backfield as another freshman, having 104 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

This felt like his job after CJ Donaldson transferred from West Virginia last winter, but it has been much more committee-driven than expected.

It will be interesting to see how the running game develops after the Buckeyes return from their bye week and whether anyone emerges at the top of the running back hierarchy.