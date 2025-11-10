As the Arizona Diamondbacks try to make it back to the World Series, Ketel Marte has seen his name come up in trade rumors. With the hot stove about to truly heat up, those rumors are starting to buzz again.

Marte is due $71 million through the 2030 season. Furthermore, a no-trade clause is soon to kick in on his contract. If the Diamondbacks were to trade him, this seems to be the offseason, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The second baseman/outfielder was marred in controversy throughout the 2025 season. He missed time when his house was broken into. His teammates were upset with how much time he was missing and felt it played a role in their demise. Overall, Marte's status in Arizona isn't as glistening as it once appeared.

But that doesn't take away from what he offers on the diamond. Over his nine years with the Diamondbacks, Marte has hit .283 with 168 home runs, 537 RBIs and 46 stolen bases. He earned his second-straight and third overall All-Star appearance in 2025 after hitting .283 with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks do find themselves in a precarious position. They suffered seemingly countless injuries in 2025, including to star free agent acquisition Corbin Burnes. Then they traded away two of their best offensive stars in Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor at the deadline.

To Arizona's credit, they were both impending free agents. But it still brings into question what the Diamondbacks' offense will look like exactly in 2025. Perhaps it would improve locker room culture, but Arizona would look a lot different without Marte on the diamond.