The Baltimore Ravens might have to operate without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey in Week 11.

Although Humphrey is not seriously hurt, the 29-year-old is contemplating a minor surgery. If he goes through with the procedure, he would likely be sidelined for one to two games, according to Jeff Zrebiec of ‘The Athletic.'

A one-to-two-week absence would force the Ravens to play without Humphrey against the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. If there was ever a time that they would feel comfortable playing without him, it would be in Week 11 and Week 12. The Browns and Jets just faced each other in Week 10 and combined for 162 passing yards.

Humphrey has already missed one game in 2025. The two-time All-Pro sat out Week 5 with a leg injury, which contributed to the Ravens' 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans.

If Humphrey misses more time, undrafted rookie Keyon Martin is listed as his backup on the Ravens' depth chart. Bhilal Kone, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season, would typically be the next man up.

Regardless of who plays, the Ravens' nickelbacks will be busy in Week 11. Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel enters the week with one of the lowest average yards per attempt numbers in the league due to his tendency to target tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. near the line of scrimmage.

Ravens, Marlon Humphrey's inconsistent 2025

The Ravens should handle the Browns and Jets' subpar passing offenses without Humphrey, but his loss would still affect the unit's consistency. Baltimore's defense has not been its typical stifling self all season, in large part due to its struggle to remain intact.

Although the Ravens have been healthier since their Week 7 bye, they have still struggled to keep the same unit on the field all season. As a result, their season-long numbers are shaky, as they rank in the bottom 10 in points allowed and total yards allowed.

Baltimore has been better in that regard since its bye, allowing just 14.67 points per game in its last three outings. Those numbers should improve against Cleveland, which is averaging the third-fewest points per game in the NFL.