The Washington Commanders took another tough loss this week, and this time it was against the Detroit Lions. For the past few weeks, they've given up a lot of points in defense, as they gave up 38 against the Seattle Seahawks and 44 against the Lions. With the defense not being the best, head coach Dan Quinn has decided to take over the playcalling, according to Commanders reporter Zach Selby.

“Dan Quinn addresses the media. Quinn is taking over the role as the defensive play-caller,” Selby wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Quinn noted that defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. took the news about having the playcalling stripped from him like a pro.

“When something’s not working, we shift from the question of why isn’t it working to what do we need to do to get it right? Right now, that’ll call for some change. I’ll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails. Joe (Whitt)’s been my right hand man for years and took the news like a pro he is,” Quinn said via NFL Network's insider Tom Pelissero.

Article Continues Below

The Commanders have given up 28 points per game this season, which is the fourth-worst in the NFL. They haven't done well against the run or the pass, and it was obvious that there was time for a change. The Commanders have also dealt with a lot of injuries, which is another reason why they haven't been the best this season.

Not only has their defense been struggling, but their offense has been underwhelming. They can blame injuries on that as well, with Jayden Daniels missing a lot of time this season. Terry McLaurin has been out for most of the season as well, and he is expected to be out again next week.

For now, the Commanders will have to work with what they have, and hope things change.