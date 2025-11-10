Excuses seem to be the only thing left for the Washington Commanders as they have fallen out of the NFC playoff picture. And in the short term, they lost a key defensive player to suspension. Further making things worse, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will not return to the lineup for Week 11.

The expected decision got confirmed in a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“Terry McLaurin [quad] will travel to Madrid but will not play, Quinn said. Part of his recovery process.”

After taking the Commanders to the cleaners for $96 million, McLaurin has played in four games with 13 catches. That’s close to 2.5 million per reception for this season at this point.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin part of a lost season

It’s hard to imagine McLaurin as the team leader and face of the franchise he used to be. His holdout disrupted the Commanders’ preseason, and historical evidence points to his injury possibly being related to missing the preparation for the 2025 NFL season.

Overall, it has been a nightmare season of injuries for the Commanders. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has missed multiple games, and there are questions about when, or if, he will return this year.

Article Continues Below

It affects the mental part of the game, head coach Dan Quinn said, according to ESPN.

“The mental toll is definitely a big one,” Quinn said. “Everybody goes through … hard things … you find your way and you adapt.”

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said he has tried to roll with the punches. But it’s a challenge.

“I never make excuses,” Whitt said, “but the injuries are real.”

Washington stands at 3-7 overall, and their remaining schedule suggests the Commanders have a better shot at a top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft than they do of even sniffing a playoff berth.

Included in the mix are the improving Dolphins this week in Spain. They also have the Broncos, Vikings, Cowboys, and two games against the Eagles.