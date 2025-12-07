Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1) entered the Big Ten Championship hoping to lock up a perfect season, but Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) spoiled the Buckeyes’ plans with a stunning 13-10 upset.

After beating Michigan Wolverines (9-3) just a week earlier by 9-27, Ryan Day’s team suddenly found itself struggling to generate rhythm on offense while Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza made the crucial game plays needed to steal the title. When Day was asked afterward if he regretted not taking the points late in the game, the head coach didn’t hide from the moment.

“I mean, when it doesn't work, I always regret it,” said Day, via FOX CFB. “So that's how it works. When it works, it's good. When it doesn't, then you want to take it back. So that's how life works… At the end of the day, we've got to make decisions in real time that we think put our guys in the best position to be successful… And when it doesn't, then certainly we've got to deal with what comes with that and that's my responsibility.”

"When I doesn't work, I always regret it." More from Ryan Day on the missed field goal, and going for it on 4th & 2 at the end of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/sx2Hd3xHgo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Much of the postgame conversation centered on a pivotal moment late in the game, With Ohio State trailing 13-10 and facing 4th-and-1 inside the Indiana five-yard line, Julian Sayin appeared to gain the first down on a quarterback sneak.

But after review, officials ruled he was short, giving the Hoosiers the ball and erasing a prime opportunity for points. Instead of attempting a game-tying field goal, Ohio State walked away empty-handed.

AFTER REVIEW JULIAN SAYIN'S KNEE IS RULED DOWN AND IT'S @IndianaFootball's BALL! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vP7gyfXa5u — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

That sequence became the defining moment of the night. The Buckeyes were already struggling in short-yardage situations and finished just 3-of-10 on third down, an issue that has resurfaced repeatedly in big games.

Despite the setback, Ohio State is no stranger to rebounding. Just last season, the Buckeyes responded to a late loss by winning the national championship, and a similar path is still on the table.

While their seeding will be debated, Ohio State appears likely to land at No. 2 or No. 3 in the College Football Playoff, but the most clear picture will appear only on Selection Sunday.