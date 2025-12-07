Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza put his body and arm on the line Saturday. Ohio State delivered a viscous hit on Mendoza which concerned IU fans as he left momentarily. But he showed grit after the head blow — by playing hero ball in the 13-10 upset.

Mendoza and the IU offense struggled against a stingy Buckeyes defense. But he found Charlie Becker on this streaking dart.

Fernando Mendoza with a DART to Becker 🎯@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/iruLmNAeCu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mendoza then got the Hoosiers into the end zone inside Lucas Oil Stadium — hitting Elijah Sarratt on the back shoulder fade touchdown that put IU ahead.

TOUCHDOWN INDIANA WHAT A THROW BY FERNANDO MENDOZA 🔥@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/7TsAQvWRbv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Mendoza even needed to overcome an early interception deep in Indiana territory. And that pick came after a costly takeaway from Ohio State's Julian Sayin. The Hoosiers QB, who arrived to Curt Cignetti from Cal via the transfer portal, also needed to operate without top wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. who left with an injury.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza completes historic Hoosiers season

Article Continues Below

IU never played for a Big Ten title since the conference added a title game. The Hoosiers also hadn't won a Big Ten title outright since 1945 (the 1967 championship was a shared one).

But Mendoza started a party in nearby Bloomington — by going for the dagger here to Becker.

FERNANDO MENDOZA TO BECKER AGAIN 🎯@Indianafootball pic.twitter.com/HMA75IKVHh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Mendoza went 12-of-15 passing during the second half and hit 222 yards at the two-minute mark. Ohio State unleashed everything at the aspiring Heisman Trophy candidate — including blitzing multiple times on third down.

But Mendoza continued to get back up after every hit — and shook up the College Football Playoff rankings by stunning the defending national champs.