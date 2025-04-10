Fans will get their first look at the 2025 Ohio State football team on Saturday as the Buckeyes will have their Spring Game on display. The Buckeyes are going to look a lot different than last year's team, but they are still expected to be one of the best teams in the country. Ohio State won the national championship last year, and at Saturday's spring game, the team national championship rings will be unveiled for the first time.

The Ohio State football twitter account shared a video of head coach Ryan Day seeing the national championship rings for the first time on Thursday. The video didn't show what the rings look like, but judging by Day's reaction, they seem to be special.

The national championship means a lot to Ryan Day, who has faced a ton of criticism from Ohio State fans during his tenure. In fact, Day and the Buckeyes reached their low-point just a couple of months before winning it all.

After Day and Ohio State suffered another loss to rival Michigan this past season, a good chunk of the fan base had seen enough. A lot of people gave up on Day. In past years, the season would've been over, but Day and the Buckeyes got another chance because of the expanded College Football Playoff.

Ohio State took full advantage of their second chance in the playoff at they rattled off four straight impressive wins to capture the national championship. In just two short months, the entire outlook on the program changed. There were Ohio State fans that wanted Day fired after his fourth loss in a row to Michigan. Now, Buckeyes fans have a completely different attitude about their head coach after the national title.

Saturday's spring game is going to be a fun one for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes will get to see their championship rings, and fans will get to see the 2025 team for the first time as they begin their journey toward another national title.