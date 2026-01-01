On Wednesday evening, the Ohio State football program's 2025 season came to an unceremonious end with a loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes fell behind the eight ball early in this game, dropping behind 14-0 after a Julian Sayin pick six in the second quarter, and although they played much better in the second half, they ultimately fell by a final score of 24-14.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day kept it 100% honest.

“I take responsibility for not getting the guys ready,” said Day, per FOX College Football on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Ohio State sure didn't look ready to participate in a college football playoff game in the first half of the Cotton Bowl, surrendering multiple marches from Miami down the field, one of which resulted in a fumble from the Hurricanes, and another that ended in a touchdown.

Article Continues Below

On offense, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a big night for the Buckeyes, but Sayin's pick six ultimately proved to be a backbreaker for Ohio State, as did the team's inability to run the ball throughout much of the first half.

The Buckeyes' loss means that Ohio State officially will not be repeating as college football national champions after having dominated their playoff run a year ago.

The good news for Ohio State is that several of their key players, including Smith, whom many consider to be the best overall player in college football, will be returning for the 2026 season, so the loss to Miami was by no means a death sentence on the current era of Buckeyes football.

Still, for a team that looked invincible all year, to end their season with two straight losses, one of which occurred in the Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana two weeks ago, has to feel like a major disappointment.