The Miami Hurricanes punctuated their College Football Playoff breakthrough with one final statement on New Year’s Eve, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 24–14 in the Cotton Bowl to complete a quarterfinal upset that reshaped the College Football Playoff bracket. The Hurricanes entered as a No. 10 seed and nine-point underdog, yet controlled the tone early behind a dominant defensive performance and efficient quarterback play from Carson Beck.

Miami raced to a 14–0 halftime lead after Beck connected with Mark Fletcher Jr. for a touchdown and defensive back Keionte Scott returned an interception 70 yards for a score. The Hurricanes repeatedly pressured Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and forced mistakes that Ohio State could not overcome.

The Buckeyes mounted a late push, cutting the margin to 17–14 in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith. Miami answered with a time-consuming drive capped by a five-yard touchdown run from CharMar Brown, sealing the program’s first CFP semifinal appearance.

Shortly after the final whistle, Miami football leaned into the moment online. The Hurricanes took to their X (formerly known as Twitter), aiming directly at Ohio State following the 10-point quarterfinal win and delivering a pointed message that quickly spread across social media.

“MADE ‘EM SAY O-H-N-O #GoCanes”

The post played off the school's iconic O-H-I-O chant, underscoring the shock of the Buckeyes’ elimination and Miami’s arrival as a national contender. The video referenced a pop-culture moment to emphasize the collapse of Ohio State’s title defense.

For Miami, the victory validated roster construction under head coach Mario Cristobal and marked a historic step forward in the expanded playoff era. For Ohio State, the loss ended hopes of back-to-back championships and reinforced the magnitude of Miami’s statement win.

The Hurricanes now move on to the CFP semifinals with momentum, confidence, and a message that resonated far beyond the field.