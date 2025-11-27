The Seattle Seahawks just got the kind of midweek news every contender wants before a big game. Ernest Jones IV looks ready to get back in the mix.

Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta shared Wednesday’s injury report, which showed Ernest Jones IV as a full participant after a knee issue sidelined him in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The starting middle linebacker had been limited in practice last week and ultimately landed on the inactive list, a tough blow for a defense that already had Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt, and Ty Okada banged up.

The Seahawks survived anyway. Sam Darnold threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Jaxon Smith-Njigba went off for 167 yards and two scores, and Seattle escaped Nashville with a 30-24 win to move to 8-3 on the season via the ESPN Box Score. But even in a victory, the absence of Jones showed up. Tennessee clawed back from a 30-10 deficit, and the Seahawks needed every bit of their pass rush and red-zone defense to finish the job.

Getting Ernest Jones IV back now is a big deal. The 26-year-old leads the linebacker room with 36 solo tackles and a career-high three interceptions this season, tying him near the top of the league at the position. He is the traffic cop in the middle of a defense that ranks seventh in both total defense and scoring defense and already has 36 sacks on the year, via ESPN.

Seattle will need that stability Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota comes in at 4-7, on a three-game losing streak, and may have to roll with rookie Max Brosmer if J.J. McCarthy does not clear concussion protocol. Even so, Kevin O’Connell’s offense still leans on Justin Jefferson and a run game averaging 5.3 yards per carry over the last month.

Ernest Jones IV is back on the practice field, moving like a player who expects to suit up. If he clears the final hurdles, the Seahawks’ defense gets its heartbeat back just in time for another primetime-style showcase at Lumen Field.