Ohio State won the national championship without having one defining superstar, which is fairly rare, but by no means did they lack talent. In fact, the Buckeyes arguably boasted the best roster from top to bottom in the country, a claim that is much harder to refute after they ran the gauntlet and emerged as the last team standing in the College Football Playoff. That notion was further reinforced at the 2025 NFL Draft.

There were 14 Ohio State players selected during the three-day event, which ties the program's own Big Ten Conference record, per senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. Georgia holds the national record with 15. Ironically, the Pittsburgh Steelers capped off the Buckeyes' historic showing when they grabbed quarterback Will Howard with the No. 185 pick in the draft (sixth round).

The champs are invading the NFL, and many of them should have an opportunity to make an immediate impact. Howard himself could theoretically compete for the starting quarterback job on the Steelers if the expected Aaron Rodgers signing does not come to pass. Additionally, there are plenty of high-upside Ohio State talents entering the league.

Ohio State wins big at the NFL Draft

Emeka Egbuka is the school's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, a phenomenal accomplishment given the Buckeyes' celebrated wide receiver tradition. He was the first Ohio State player to come off the board, landing on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19. Although the squad is already investing a significant amount of money in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, general manager Jason Licht sees the supreme route-runner as a future star in the offense.

Other teams that made the playoffs last season looked to the Buckeyes early in the draft, hoping to solidify their ambitions with a high-level performer. The Minnesota Vikings took All-American offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 selection, and the Detroit Lions grabbed star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams four picks later. The Kansas City Chiefs snatched left tackle Josh Simmons, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in October, to close out the first round.

The weekend remained lively for Columbus, as terrific running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson went within three picks of each other early on Day 2. Three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection J.T. Tuimoloau (defensive end) went at No. 45, while linebacker Cody Simon, safety Lathan Ransom, edge rusher/ heart-and-soul guy Jack Sawyer, DT Ty Hamilton, cornerbacks Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke and QB Will Howard were all Day 3 picks.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was subjected to a deluge of criticism after losing to Michigan for a fourth straight year last November. Now, he is watching his group make history at the NFL Draft. Those 14 individuals will try to make their Alma mater even prouder as they embark on their professional journeys.

Regardless of what the future holds, this Buckeyes class is leaving no doubt about the 2024-25 team's greatness.