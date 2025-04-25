The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to reload their roster in preparation for another Super Bowl run. They added an offensive line piece in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, picking up Ohio State's Josh Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick.

The pick was a good one in the eyes of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who included it in his list of the top first-round selections.

“The Chiefs added a fifth-rounder in a move back from No. 31 and addressed a big problem at left tackle with my No. 15 prospect,” Kiper wrote. “I can't say enough good things about this bookend to Day 1. Simmons was dinged during the predraft process because of his knee injury, which limited him to six games in 2024.

“But if healthy, he might have been the top tackle in the class. Seriously. He's consistent with terrific pass protection traits.”

Getting additional protection for Patrick Mahomes was a priority for the Chiefs this offseason. Kiper believes they have taken a significant step in the right direction.

“If you watched the Super Bowl, you know Patrick Mahomes' blind side was going to be an offseason focus,” Kiper added. “Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris weren't the answers there, and Joe Thuney — who moved outside from guard — was traded.

“The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore, but he was a backup in San Francisco, so he's not a sure thing. Simmons could be the long-term answer. He can help inside at guard, too, or potentially bump to right tackle, where Jawaan Taylor has been inconsistent.”

The pick was not only a popular one with Kiper, but Mahomes himself voiced his excitement.

Chiefs' Trent McDuffie wants to stay

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie would love nothing more than the opportunity to stick around.

“I love the city. I love the coaches, love my teammates. I would love to be back with the team; as far as contract-wise, I mean, truly, I'm letting my agent deal with that. Like my sole focus this year, moving forward, is just football,” said McDuffie via Chiefs Wire.

“I love what this team has done for me, and I love what I've been able to do for them. So, if it's a long-term deal, I'd be ecstatic. That's for sure.”

McDuffie is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He hopes to sign an extension with Kansas City soon.