The Detroit Lions have already experienced a lot of turnover during the 2026 offseason. Detroit traded away David Montgomery and released veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, signaling a changing of the guard in 2026. The Lions also let some key free agents walk out the door, including linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Amik Robertson.

But the Lions have also added some key pieces in free agency too. Detroit started by signing center Cade Mays to a three-year contract worth $25 million. They also brought in Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco as a replacement for Montgomery.

Now the offense looks to be in much better shape, minus a big hole at left tackle. But the Lions should not call it quits on free agency so quickly.

Detroit still has some huge holes on the defensive side of the ball that need to be addressed. Lions GM Brad Holmes loves to go into the draft without obvious needs to address. That way, he can go find his guys and draft the best players available, regardless of position.

As a result, Lions fans should expect the team to make a few more big moves to add defenders during free agency.

One player jumps out as the next move the Lions need to make during NFL free agency.

Lions should add Jaquan Brisker as a third safety

Yes, the Lions need to address the defensive line too, especially the edge rusher position. But Detroit would be better served adding one or two in the draft instead of paying through the nose during free agency.

Instead, they should give themselves an insurance option at safety.

Both of Detroit's starting safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, are currently rehabbing significant injuries.

Joseph suffered a knee injury during training camp before the 2025 season. He battled through injury early in the season, but was sidelined in Week 6 after reaggravated it. Joseph landed on injured reserve in December and has not returned since. Dan Campbell's vague update on Joseph's health back in February did not makes fans feel any better.

Meanwhile, Branch tore his Achilles against the Cowboys in December.

All of that means Detroit needs some reliable backups at the safety position. That's where Brisker comes in.

The veteran safety has injury issues of his own, suffering at least three concussions from 2022-24. But he looked good in 2025, playing in all 17 games and logging 93 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and eight passes defensed.

Brisker is at his best when playing an “enforcer” role close to the line of scrimmage. He can deliver big hits over the middle of the field and is an effective blitzer. Those qualities could help him fit into Kelvin Sheppard's defensive scheme.

As always, it will come down the the contract.

Spotrac lists Brisker with a market value of $11.1 million per season. But that feels a little high considering his injury history.

I see Brisker's value being closer to players like Nick Cross (two years, $14 million) and Reed Blankenship (three years, $24.75 million).

Detroit needs to seriously consider adding Brisker if they can get him for a similar price. But they should Brisker sign with another team if he is truly demanding $11 million or more per season.