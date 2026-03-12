The Athletics are currently gearing up for a 2026 season in which they will look to end their five-year playoff drought. The team will be playing in Sacramento as they gear up for an eventual move to Las Vegas, and the Athletics have been hard at work this offseason, locking down several members of their young core.

Recently, Athletics general manager David Forst broke down the logic behind some of the moves that the team has made so far this offseason.

“Now these conversations are not about that,” Forst said, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. “They’re about, what is the price of the club getting access to free agency? When guys are signing for $60 million a year in free agency, that is clearly where you have to sort of find the value.”

Among the young players that the Athletics have locked down on long-term deals this year include shorstop Jacob Wilson, who was signed to a seven-year, $70 million contract last month after a second place finish in American League Rookie of the Year voting last year.

Over the last two seasons, the Athletics have also signed designated hitter Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60 million deal, outfielder Lawrence Butler to a seven-year, $65 million deal, and fellow outfielder Tyler Soderstrom to a seven-year, $86 million deal.

“…we spend less time now on how much value you get in years three, four and five, as opposed to, OK, what price do we have to pay to lock a guy up in years six, seven, eight? And then the player has to be willing to do it,” added Forst.

The Athletics' season is slated to begin later this month.