The transfer portal is open in college football, and with it, there has already been some craziness involved. Over 4,000 players have entered the portal, and some will withdraw their names. That happened with the Oklahoma football program when defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore entered the portal and then quickly withdrew his name a few minutes later.

CBS Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz reported that Oklahoma football defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore entered his name in the transfer portal, but just two minutes later withdrew and will most likely be in Norman next year playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. The junior has not seen much playing time in Norman, but something clearly clicked, and he was convinced to stay with the Sooners.

Adebawore is a former five-star recruit who was a top-10 recruit in the country when he came to Norman. However, despite his high ranking, Adebawore’s production was minimal during his first two seasons in Norman. The defensive end combined for only 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 23 games over his first two years of college football.

Last season was his best yet. He finished with 17 total tackles, seven solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also played on 283 snaps compared to 119 plays in 2024.

The fact that Adebawore entered and then immediately withdrew suggests the Sooners are working hard to retain him, but it's not automatic that he stays with Oklahoma. Until he officially announces he's coming back and the transfer portal window closes, he could still leave, even though it's a good sign for Oklahoma fans.

Adebawore's situation was very similar to Diamond Stone's last season. Stone, another former 5-star prospect, entered the transfer portal before withdrawing their name just two days later. Stone’s decision proved right because he returned as one of the best defenders for Oklahoma.

If Adebawore officially returns to Oklahoma, he will help fortify a defensive line that needs reinforcements in 2026. Adebawore joins Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye as the three biggest keys off the edge who could be difference-makers for this defense. This would be huge after they are losing R Mason Thomas to the NFL Draft following the CFP.