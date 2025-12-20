After the disappointing collapse of the Oklahoma football team to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff (CFP), the Sooners' season is over with the 34-24 loss to their opponents. As the Oklahoma football team didn't have what it takes to beat the Crimson Tide on Friday night, quarterback John Mateer talks about a play that changed the point of the game.

The Sooners started hot, leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, but Alabama changed a gear, and it really started to become concerning for Oklahoma when Matter threw a dreadful interception that led to a defensive touchdown for the Crimson Tide. On a second-and-long with under two minutes left in the second quarter, Mateer threw left and was picked off, a play where he admitted he got “tricked,” via ESPN.

“I got tricked, and it's pretty bad,” Mateer said. “I mean, you watch the tape. It was obvious it wasn't a Cover 0. I got tricked, and it happens sometimes. But when you get tricked, you've got to mitigate the damage, and I didn't do it.”

ALABAMA PICK-SIX ON JOHN MATEER 😮 pic.twitter.com/MuaaUzD7aW — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2025

Oklahoma football had many opportunities in the CFP loss to Alabama

Article Continues Below

While the Oklahoma football team looks to shake the disappointing outing against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night, it is important to note that the program had a relatively successful season.

Mateer threw for 307 yards to go along with two touchdowns and the costly interception, but there's no denying it was a collective loss. However, the offense scored only seven points in the second half.

“We had the ability and the opportunities to overcome it all, even in just the last several minutes of the game, despite some just incredibly critical mistakes,” Sooners head coach Brent Venables said. “But it just wasn't in the cards for us tonight.”

“When we needed to, we couldn't pull one out like we have in several other games this year,” Venables continued.

There is no doubt that Oklahoma's season ends in immense disappointment, looking to rebound next season, after being 11-3 and ranked ninth in the country.