John Mateer had a nightmare performance in the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners' 23-6 loss to Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

Mateer failed to get any touchdown passes throughout the day, facing constant pressure from the Longhorns defense. He completed 20 passes out of 38 attempts for 202 yards while making 14 rushes for five yards. However, he threw three interceptions, proving to be costly as Oklahoma was unable to reach the end zone.

His struggles made history in the process, per ESPN Insights. His three interceptions are tied for the most by an Oklahoma QB against an unranked opponent since Landry Jones (2009), Cody Thomas (2014), Spencer Rattler (2020) and Dillon Gabriel (2022).

How John Mateer, Oklahoma played against Texas

John Mateer just didn't have the game he needed to help Oklahoma beat Texas. As a result, the Sooners are no longer undefeated after starting 5-0 on the season.

Oklahoma originally had the momentum, leading 6-3 at halftime. However, Texas went on to score 20 unanswered points with Arch Manning leading the spark. The Sooners had no answer, being unable to stop the Longhorns offense as they struggled against the opposing defense.

The Sooners' run game was unable to make any impact, totaling up to 48 yards. Tory Blaylock had 11 of the team's 30 carries for 33 yards. As for the receiving games, three players managed to record three or more catches. Deion Burks led the way with five receptions for 64 yards. Isaiah Sategna came next with four catches for 61 yards, while Jaren Kanak provided three receptions for 20 yards.

It has been a solid start to the year for Oklahoma despite the loss, standing out as one of the best in the country. They beat the likes of Illinois State, Michigan, Temple, Auburn, and Kentucky State prior to facing Texas.

The No. 6 Sooners will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 18.