The Oklahoma State Cowboys' historic streak against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane came to an end after their 19-12 loss on Friday night.

Oklahoma State has had a historical edge over Tulsa, winning 23 consecutive games in Stillwater that has dated back to the 1950s. The last time the Golden Hurricane beat the Cowboys was in 1951, meaning that a victory for them would end a 74-year winless streak.

Luckily for the Golden Hurricane, they found the perfect day to stun the Cowboys. They took a 16-3 lead at halftime and did everything they needed to do down the stretch to secure the historic road win. That much was the case as college football insider Brett McMurphy emphasized on social media after the game.

“Tulsa wins at Oklahoma State for 1st time since 1951, when school was called Oklahoma A&M. Golden Hurricane had lost 23 consecutive in Stillwater. Huge win for @CoachTreLamb9,” McMurphy wrote.

How Oklahoma State played against Tulsa

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys tried to rally in the second half but ultimately fell short with the loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Zane Flores made the effort to help the team try to respond. He completed 25 passes out of 40 attempts for 214 yards while getting 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in the fourth quarter.

Rodney Fields Jr. enjoyed a lot of reps on the field. He had 17 of the team's 33 rushes, ending the night with 113 yards on the ground while making six receptions for 39 yards.

The receiving corps benefitted from Flores' passing throughout the night despite not scoring a touchdown. Christian Fitzpatrick had four receptions for 49 yards, Terrill Davis recorded four catches for 37 yards, while Gavin Freeman provided three receptions for 35 yards.

Falling to a 1-2 record, the Cowboys will look to recover in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Baylor Bears on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET.