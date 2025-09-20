Mike Gundy heard plenty of the Oklahoma State Cowboys fans' boos after the first half of the team's matchup against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday night.

Oklahoma State started the 2025 season with a 1-1 record, but that doesn't show their weaknesses. They beat FCS opponent UT Martin by a 27-7 score in Week 1 but went on to lose in an overwhelming 69-3 blowout to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Week 2.

Rough displays like that can happen on occasion, but for a coach like Gundy, it places pressure on him to get the team back on track. However, that didn't seem to be the case against Tulsa.

Oklahoma State only produced a field goal throughout the entire first half. Not only that, but Tulsa put up 16 points on the board, taking a 13-point lead on the road. This prompted the Cowboys' home crowd to air out the boos toward Gundy and the team, via On3.

NEW: Oklahoma State fans boo head coach Mike Gundy while trailing Tulsa at halftime😬 (via @TreyWallace_)https://t.co/f5G1Tn231C pic.twitter.com/amT443eQ8Z — On3 (@On3sports) September 20, 2025

How Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State performed against Tulsa

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys fought back in the second half, but their rally came up short in a 19-12 loss at home.

Zane Flores made the effort to help the team try to respond. He completed 25 passes out of 40 attempts for 214 yards while attempting 10 rushes for 56 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in the fourth quarter.

Rodney Fields Jr. got to enjoy plenty of activity on the field. He had 17 of the team's 33 rushes, gaining up to 113 yards on the ground while recording six receptions for 39 yards.

The receiving corps got to benefit from Flores' passing throughout the night despite not reaching the end zone. Christian Fitzpatrick had four catches for 49 yards, Terrill Davis recorded four receptions for 37 yards, while Gavin Freeman provided three catches for 35 yards.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Baylor Bears on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET.