The 2025 Ole Miss football season is still alive after the Rebels shocked Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels won 39-34 in a massive back-and-forth game and now advance to the semifinals against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. However, the Rebels are about to lose six assistants to LSU and Lane Kiffin's staff, and there's more uncertainty with the transfer portal open.

Yahoo Sports college football reporter Ross Dellenger asked Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter about which assistants will be with the Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl, and Carter said he did not know. He also said they were going to celebrate in the moment and then get ready for Arizona. The uncertainty comes from the fact that the transfer portal has opened and might require those coaches to turn their full attention to LSU.

“I don’t know,” Carter told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. “We’re going to celebrate tonight and get ready for Arizona in the morning.”

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr., co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald, head strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, senior analyst and pass game specialist Dane Stevens, and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan are all following Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

However, according to ESPN, the coaches are pushing back on leaving the Rebels, with Ole Miss two wins away from winning a national championship.

“There are going to be some fireworks,” an Ole Miss source told ESPN. “We always knew this might be a possibility.”

The transition was always going to be clunky because the college football calendar does not provide for any leeway. Kiffin was named the head coach of LSU on Nov. 30, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding was named as Kiffin's replacement.