Even before former Ole Miss Football quarterback Jaxson Dart caught the eye of NFL executives at the combine, there was talk that he could surpass Shedeur Sanders as the number two QB in the 2025 draft class. After an excellent combine showing that has his draft stock on the rise, Dart suddenly seems like he could have his name called early in the first round, as teams search for a signal caller in a weak quarterback class.

In addition to climbing up NFL draft boards, the Ole Miss standout also drew a flattering comparison from a college scouting director who observed him at the combine.

“He actually reminds me a bit of Bo Nix last year,” the scout told Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. “We've seen a lot of him at the collegiate level, but we've also seen a lot of improvement. This is not the same player we saw three years ago at USC; just like Nix at Oregon was not the same player we saw at Auburn.”

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart performed well at the NFL Combine

Dart’s star has been on the rise since he participated in the Senior Bowl. There he earned a comparison to Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy.

While we’re still not certain how McCarthy will handle professional football after he missed his entire rookie year due to a season-ending knee injury suffered in camp, Nix shined brightly in his first year with the Denver Broncos.

Denver selected Nix 12th overall out of Oregon in the 2024 draft. He put together an incredible rookie season, throwing for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the team’s first playoff appearance in nine years.

Dart led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 record as the team was #11 in the country. Ole Miss earned an invite to the Gator Bowl and beat Duke 52-20. During the season, Dart became the winningest quarterback in Ole Miss history.

Nix entered the NFL draft considered the slightly better prospect. But Dart has done everything he can to improve his draft stock. Also recall that Nix was in the same class as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix and JJ McCarthy, who all were selected before Denver grabbed Bo at 12th overall.

Dart’s QB competition is far less intimidating with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders generally considered the consensus top passers and then a large gap before the next quarterback. But with his combine performance, Dart is doing his part to close that gap.