With the NFL Combine taking place this week, where everyone stacks up in the 2025 NFL Draft will start to be more firm, and there reportedly is one general manager who thinks Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart could leapfrog Colorado's Shedeur Sanders for the consensus second quarterback ranking with a good week, according to Matt Miller of ESPN.

“Everyone is waiting to see how the combine affects the quarterback rankings,” Matt Miller of ESPN wrote. “One general manager I spoke with before heading to Indianapolis felt there was a strong possibility of Jaxson Dart supplanting Shedeur Sanders as QB2 with a strong all-round event (including interviews). Cam Ward seems to be the consensus top QB, but the order behind him is currently a toss-up. Scouts are hoping the combine will help sort out the passer board, but the buzz on Dart rising is legitimate.”

For the past several months, the general consensus has been that Miami's Cam Ward, along with Sanders, are the two best quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft class. However, teams are getting to know these players at the combine this week during interviews, and Dart could be impressing some teams during those. His physical talent is on display with his film at Ole Miss, and it should be on display during drills this week. Sanders will not throw this week, opting to throw at his Pro Day at Colorado.

It is interesting to hear that Ward is the No. 1 quarterback as of right now. This is not viewed as a strong quarterback class, so it will be telling where the first one comes off the board. With players like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter in this draft, some teams could opt for those players over Ward, Sanders or Dart high in the draft. We should have a better idea of the quarterback pecking order in the next week or so.