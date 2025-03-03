The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away. With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, NFL teams will now shift their focus to free agency and college pro days. One NFL insider claims that teams may already be zeroing in one one quarterback prospect as the best in this year's class.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated emptied his notebook after the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week. One of Breer's notes suggests that NFL teams believe Cam Ward is the best quarterback in the draft, ahead of Shedeur Sanders.

“While we’re there, it seems pretty clear to me that Ward is the top quarterback in the draft class,” Breer wrote on Monday. “It just seemed, talking to teams all week, that there’s acknowledgment that in this year’s draft class, it’s Ward and then everyone else.”

Breer noted that many people viewed Sanders and Ward on the same tier heading into the NFL Combine. It seems that Ward's higher ceiling makes him a more appealing prospect.

“The main reason, as I can ascertain, is that Ward’s ceiling is the highest of the quarterbacks available,” Breer continued. “There are questions about Sanders’s athleticism and arm strength, to the point where Dart, I believe, will be ahead of him for some teams. And the concern with those guys, and most others in the class, would be figuring whether they’ll ever be good enough, even if you maximize them, to compete with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc.”

Titans rumored to get closer look at both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans are one team who may select a quarterback with the first pick in April's draft.

Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to visit the Titans' facility this week, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Tennessee already got a good look at Shedeur during the Shrine Bowl in January. However, the Titans have not spent nearly as much time around Cam Ward.

There are still several steps of the pre-draft process yet to happen, so it is too early to tell which quarterback the Titans may prefer.

That said, at this point it appears that Cam Ward will be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The only question remaining is where will he land?