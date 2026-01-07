LSU is going to have a new head coach this year, as Lane Kiffin moves from Ole Miss to the Tigers. He brought with him multiple assistants, but has not been able to bring along players. Now, Trinidad Chambliss has announced he will be staying at Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin has reacted to the news.

Kiffin posted a wordless response on X, formerly Twitter. All he posted was the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. This is identical to the post that the new Ole Miss head coach, Pete Golding, put up when Chambliss made his announcement.

“From the moment I arrived at Ole Miss, Oxford has truly felt like home and my family. I give all glory and honor to God for His guidance and faithfulness throughout this journey. This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community,” read the announcement from Chambliss, posted to social media. “My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss. While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford. I’m incredibly grateful for this decision and excited to continue the work alongside my teammates, Coach Pete, and the entire Ole Miss staff as we chase something special next year.”

Of interesting note is that Chambliss directly thanks Golding, but makes no mention of Kiffin. Regardless, there is no tone in the post from Kiffin, but many responses are taking it as trolling or bitterness, at least from the Ole Miss side. Meanwhile, LSU fans have come to their new coach's defense.

Regardless of the intent, Chambliss will be at Ole Miss next season, assuming he gets approved for a sixth year. Meanwhile, LSU and Lane Kiffin are still looking to land a quarterback.

Whoever the quarterback for the Tigers is, they will get a chance to defend Kiffin against Ole Miss hate on the field in 2026. LSU is set to visit Ole Miss on September 19th.