The Tennessee Titans will be hiring a new head coach after this season, after the Brian Callahan experiment utterly failed. With numerous names already rumored to be potential candidates for the role, rumors are now suggesting that Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin could be in the mix, too.

It appears that the Titans' front office is allegedly interested in potentially hiring Kiffin as their next head coach, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. With Kiffin already garnering plenty of interest from numerous college football programs, it appears at least one NFL team could be inquiring about him for an interview. However, Ole Miss still holds some power, as the program could choose to extend Lane Kiffin before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“The Rebels have an open date after playing Florida and before the season finale at Mississippi State. Open dates late in the season can be a great time to get a contract extension done and announced. That timeline would certainly work for Ole Miss.

“This situation seems to be trending in a positive direction for Rebels fans who would like to keep their coach, but one note of caution: One industry source said there was at least a modicum of interest in Kiffin among decision-makers with the Tennessee Titans.”

If the Titans' brass were to hire Lane Kiffin, then it would be his second attempt at head coaching in the NFL. His first run came in 2007 through 2008 with the then-Oakland Raiders. He coached 20 games for the franchise and finished with a 5-15 record.

However, it is important to note that Kiffin allegedly was interested in drafting wide receiver Calvin Johnson in the 2007 NFL Draft, but then-owner Al Davis wanted quarterback JaMarcus Russel. The Raiders went with the latter, and Russel is commonly viewed as one of the biggest busts in league history.

Lane Kiffin is one of the most-talked-about head coaches in football right now. Not only are the Titans rumored to be interested in him, but the Florida Gators are part of the buzz, too. Along with the LSU Tigers and several other college programs.