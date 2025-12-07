Penn State has moved quickly to stabilize its foundation after hiring Matt Campbell, and one of the program’s first major decisions is already generating national attention.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Nittany Lions are set to make longtime assistant Terry Smith “the highest-paid non-coordinator,” a landmark move that reflects both loyalty and necessity as the program transitions into a new era.

“Sources: Penn State will make Terry Smith the highest-paid non-coordinator in college football. AD Pat Kraft felt it was imperative to retain Smith, who played for the Nittany Lions and has coached there for the last decade-plus,” Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith’s retention is far from a simple formality, and is the result after a season defined by turmoil. Penn State entered 2025 with national championship expectations and a preseason No. 2 ranking, only to watch the campaign spiral from a 3-0 start to a 3-3 collapse that led to James Franklin’s dismissal.

Smith, then the associate head coach, was thrust into the interim role and handed a roster emotionally and structurally shaken. Despite facing a brutal slate that included Iowa, top-ranked Ohio State, and No. 2 Indiana, Smith steadied the team and closed the year with a 6-6 record.

His leadership quickly resonated in the locker room. During the 37-10 win over Nebraska, players even held signs reading “Hire Terry Smith,” while alumni such as Michael Robinson publicly endorsed him. Before the matchup against Rutgers, Smith himself explained why he believed he was equipped for the job.

“No one knows Penn State better than me… I know the history of Penn State,” Smith said. “I know the culture, the DNA. I know the locker room. I know administration. I think I’m a good leader, I think I’m a leader of men, and that will take care of itself when time comes.”

Although Penn State ultimately chose Iowa State's Matt Campbell as its new head coach, keeping Smith became a priority. Smith reportedly drew interest from Memphis and UConn, but Penn State refused to let him leave, signaling his importance to the program’s cultural core.

Campbell is likely to be formally introduced on Monday, and with Smith secured, Penn State has preserved one of its most trusted internal voices. The Nittany Lions now move into 2026 with continuity, experience, and a coaching staff built to withstand expectations.