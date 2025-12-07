There are a lot of opinions floating around about which teams should qualify for this year's College Football Playoff. One commentator is throwing in his two cents, after Georgia throttled Alabama in the SEC championship game on Saturday night.

That commentator is former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, who also played for the Washington Redskins/Commanders football team. He believes one specific Big 12 team will get hurt by the CFP committee.

“The CFP committee will leave out Alabama, put Notre Dame and Miami in the Playoff and screw over BYU,” Griffin III posted on X, formerly Twitter.

BYU lost the Big 12 championship game on Saturday to Texas Tech. Texas Tech scored 34 unanswered points to win the game, 34-7.

The Cougars have just two losses on the season, and both were to the Red Raiders. BYU is seen as a bubble team as the CFP bracket is released on Sunday.

Several teams are on the bubble for the College Football Playoff

There will no doubt be some good teams left out of the CFP this season. As only 12 teams qualify, there are plenty of programs on the outside looking in.

BYU is seen by many as a team that had to win the Big 12 title to get to the CFP. The Cougars are definitely hoping that the committee believes in them. BYU football coach Kalani Sitake said his team deserves a bid.

“You can’t make a lot of mistakes like we did. We’ve learned it again. That’s the second time this year,” Sitake said postgame, per the Associated Press. “I’ve said it before, I think they’re the best team in the country and I’m confirming it. They’re the best team in the country. It just so happens that we had to play the best team in the country twice.”

BYU is not the only team hoping to earn a bid. Miami (FL) is another team, as Griffin mentioned. The ACC is in danger of having no teams in the field, after Duke defeated Virginia for the league title.

As Selection Day is on Sunday, these programs won't have to wait much longer to hear their fate.