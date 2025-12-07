Indiana football steered to a historic Big Ten title Saturday behind the composure of Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers quarterback executed some big strikes to will IU to the 13-10 win over Ohio State. But his initial reaction got fans “flippin.”

An emotional Mendoza, fighting back tears in his eyes, let his soul come out in talking to Jenny Taft of Fox Sports.

“We were never supposed to be in this position. But by the glory of God, the great coaches and great defense, we were able to pull this off. We're weren't supposed to be here…but now the Hoosiers are flipping champs!” Mendoza said.

"It sounds so beautiful! … The Hoosiers are flippin champs!" 🔥 Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza after leading the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Championship 🏆pic.twitter.com/o8iBCGkhFZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mendoza overcame a violent hit on the game's first play. Ohio State even bottled him to under 250 passing yards while forcing an interception too.

But Mendoza won his team over by getting back up following each hit. And got the fans “flippin” for him and the Hoosiers.

Reactions roll in after Fernando Mendoza leads Indiana upset

The former Cal quarterback ascended under Curt Cignetti and ended Indiana's long Big Ten title drought. Mendoza now is igniting Heisman Trophy buzz.

Robert Griffin III is one past Heisman winner praising the newest beloved athlete on the Bloomington campus.

Everyone should love Fernando Mendoza.

The passion.

The joy.

The leadership.

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/sryRbk8ewM — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 7, 2025

Fox Sports is even fueling the hype for Mendoza — by posting “Heismandoza” on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison was another who praised Mendoza — as he got to know him at his past school.

“Having interviewed Fernando Mendoza multiple times while at CAL, that’s what you get. Extremely genuine player who loves football and the process of what it takes to be best at your craft,” he posted.

Mendoza went 15-of-23 for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He now has Indiana ready to claim the No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history, while flipping the narrative about Hoosiers football as a struggling program.