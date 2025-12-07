The Indiana football team took down Ohio State in a 13-10 battle on Saturday night, to win the Big Ten championship. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza led his team back from a four-point halftime deficit to win.

Mendoza also advanced his case to win the Heisman Trophy this season, with his performance. Mendoza threw a third quarter touchdown pass to take the lead for Indiana, and managed the game in the fourth quarter to win.

“Earlier tonight, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza was +175 to win Heisman (and) was the 2nd favorite behind Diego Pavia. Mendoza is now -4000,” On3 reporter Brett McMurphy posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Mendoza also threw a dime to Charlie Becker in the fourth quarter of the game. That pass got noticed as a Heisman Moment, per The Sporting News.

FERNANDO MENDOZA TO CHARLIE BECKER ‼️ HEISMAN MOMENTpic.twitter.com/WWht8h4M1A — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 7, 2025

Indiana is now likely to be the no. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Selection Day for the CFP is on Sunday.

Fernando Mendoza played a brilliant game for Indiana

Mendoza threw for 222 passing yards in the Big Ten championship. While Mendoza threw an interception in the first half of the game, the quarterback was able to overcome the mistake.

Mendoza also was knocked down on the first offensive drive of the game for Indiana. The Hoosiers quarterback missed just one play, before returning to the game. He returned to the field amidst cheers from the Indiana fan section.

“We were never supposed to be in this position, but now we're the flipping champs,” Mendoza shouted on television after the game, per the Associated Press. “We are brothers, we know how to stick together and we’re the toughest glue ever.”

The defense also played lights out for Indiana, consistently rushing Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Ohio State managed just 58 rushing yards in the contest.

“There's going to be a lot of hard conversations over the next two weeks,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “It hurts, it stings.”

Indiana wrapped up a bye in the CFP with the victory. The Hoosiers await to see who they will play in their first CFP game. Indiana is the last undefeated team left in college football, with a 13-0 record. Ohio State is now 12-1.