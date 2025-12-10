The New York Mets made one of the winter’s most decisive bullpen moves by securing one of baseball’s most electric late-inning arms. The signing of Devin Williams quickly became a headline moment for the organization this offseason, as the All-Star moved fast to find a new home in Queens. The arrival of the veteran strengthens the Mets bullpen just as the club’s former closer, Edwin Diaz, departs on a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent ripples through the league.

Speaking with MLB Network during the Winter Meetings, Williams opened up about the swift process that led to his new three-year, $51 million contract. The Network shortly shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the reliever’s candid reflection on how his free agency unfolded.

“I didn't have to wait around too long. It's nice to be courted.”

"I didn't have to wait around too long. It's nice to be courted." 😅 Newest @Mets reliever Devin Williams discusses his first foray into free agency and what he learned from last season with the Yankees.

Williams’ signing reunited him with David Stearns, the Mets president of baseball operations who first brought him to prominence with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. The connection between the two appears central to the team’s confidence in his potential to rebound in 2026. Despite posting a 4.79 ERA in 2025 with the New York Yankees, advanced metrics like his 2.68 FIP and 30.3% strikeout rate show his underlying dominance remains intact.

Now with Diaz joining L.A. on a three-year, $69 million contract, Williams is expected to step into the closer role full-time. The Mets’ decision to invest in a pitcher with elite “swing-and-miss” stuff at a lower cost could prove to be one of Stearns’ most strategic moves.

Beyond the numbers, the confidence and quick signing from Williams underscore a growing trend in modern free agency, where elite relievers are prioritized early while others wait for the market to settle. For the Mets, it reflects a calculated gamble rooted in familiarity, trust, and a shared history between the reliever and Stearns that could shape the bullpen for years to come.