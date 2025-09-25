Lane Kiffin has led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 4-0 start to the season. The Rebels are one of the SEC's best teams heading into Week 5. However, Ole Miss faced a big decision between Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss for the starting quarterback spot. The team made the announcement today and Kiffin had some fun with Pat McAfee in the process.

Kiffin appeared on the Pat Mcafee Show to talk about his team's hot start to the season. Despite an injury to Simmons, Ole Miss has not missed a beat, winning every game by at least seven points. However, questions circled around the quarterback room ahead of a big matchup against the LSU Tigers.

McAfee thought he broke the news on the final decision to Kiffin. The head coach played into the joke, feigning surprise and explaining the choice.

"That's news to me that I've announced who's playing Quarterback against LSU 😂😂 I will go down and tell our staff right now"@Lane_Kiffin #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AKIYaLBm2w — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 24, 2025

“There was an announcement of the starting quarterback just moments ago right Tone? This just got announced that for the third straight week you’ll have Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback I believe that was announced, I’m not 100% sure if you made that decision publicly or not but how do you feel about this years team?” McAfee asked.

“Well that’s good to know, ” joked Kiffin. “That would be news to me that the starting quarterback has been figured out. I’ll go down and tell our staff right here. That Pat broke it that Trinidad is our starting quarterback. So we haven’t made that decision yet.”

Chambliss played well in Simmons' place against Tulane last weekend. However, Kiffin and Ole Miss have their work cut out for them against LSU on Saturday afternoon. Despite the change, the Rebels have what it takes to take the Tigers down and continue building momentum in what has become a successful season for Kiffin in Lafayette County, Mississippi.