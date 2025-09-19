The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels aim to remain undefeated in Week 4 when they take on the Tulane Green Wave. Starting quarterback Austin Simmons' status for the matchup has been up in the air throughout the week, with some believing he'll be ready to return from an ankle injury. However, it sounds like head coach Lane Kiffin plans on starting Trinidad Chambliss once again.

Chambliss, who got the start for Ole Miss in the Rebels' 41-35 Week 3 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, will be starting at quarterback against Tulane, according to Griffin McVeigh, Chris Low, and Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Simmons is apparently not ready to return to action yet, so Chambliss will lead the way.

“Trinidad Chambliss is expected to make his second straight start at quarterback for Ole Miss on Saturday against Tulane, sources tell On3's Chris Low and Pete Nakos.”

Chambliss stepped in as the starter against Arkansas, where he flashed some potential. The senior quarterback ended the previous game with 353 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing), while completing 21 of his 29 pass attempts.

Simmons suffered an ankle injury during the Rebels' 30-23 Week 2 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. However, he did throw a four-yard touchdown pass against Arkansas. Despite that, Ole Miss is making sure the sophomore quarterback remains healthy for the long haul. Considering Chambliss played rather well against Arkansas, it appears Kiffin feels comfortable giving him the starting nod while Austin Simmons continues to work his way back from injury.

Outside of the ankle injury, turnovers have been an issue for Simmons so far this season, as he's thrown four interceptions already. The Rebels will hope that Simmons can bounce back from the injury and reduce his turnovers once he does get back on the field. Especially considering Ole Miss is set to play its first game against a fellow SEC opponent in the No. 3 LSU Tigers, in Week 5.