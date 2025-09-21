Multiple SEC teams had open weeks in Week 4, while others opened up conference play. A few teams had easier games as they prepare for the upcoming conference schedule. Some teams had dominant performances, while others are wishing for a do-over. As Week 5 approaches, it is time for the 2025 Week 5 SEC Power Rankings.

1. LSU (-)

Much had been made of the early struggles for the LSU offense. Facing Southeastern Louisiana, it was a chance for the LSU offense to get right. On the first drive of the game, it looked like more of the same, starting with a three-and-out. After forcing a SELA punt, the offense started to pick up. The Tigers scored a touchdown on each of the next five drives. That included Garrett Nussmeier throwing two touchdowns and running another in. After dominating the game 56-10, LSU stays at the top spot this week. In Week 5, LSU will hit the road to face Ole Miss.

2. Georgia (-)

After a Week 3 win for Georgia over Tennessee, the Bulldogs had an open week in Week 4. Georgia stands pat in the second spot in the power rankings this week as the team has a massive Week 5 game. Next week, Georgia plays host to Alabama.

3. Texas A&M (-)

Texas A&M has not opened conference play yet, but after a big win in Week 3 over Notre Dame, Texas A&M moved up the power rankings. The team stays at the third spot with an open week in Week 4. Next up is Auburn at home on Saturday afternoon.

4. Ole Miss (+1)

Ole Miss was on upset alert, facing a solid Tulane team in Week 4. Further, the Rebels had to start backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with Austin Simmons injured. Chambliss was great. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Further, he ran for 112 yards on the ground. Ole Miss was dominant in the game, scoring points on each of the first five drives, and leading 23-3. The Rebels took a 45-10 victory over Tulane and jumped a spot in the power rankings. Ole Miss hosts LSU in Week 5.

5. Texas (-1)

The Texas Longhorns had a final warm-up before SEC play opens. The Longhorns faced Sam Houston in Week 4. The defense was once again dominant. The defensive unit did not allow a first down until the final drive of the half for Sam Houston. That drive ended on an interception as time expired in the half. Texas went on to shut out Sam Houston. The Longhorns' offense scored on their first nine drives of the game, but against a poor Sam Houston defense, it was not enough for Texas to keep its spot at four. The team is now on an open week before facing Florida in Week 6.

6. Oklahoma (+1)

Oklahoma got a second statement win of the young season. After a win over Michigan in Week 2, the Sooners faced Auburn in Week 4. The defense was great in the game. The Oklahoma defense came away with ten sacks in the game, a school record. John Mateer was once again solid, passing for 271 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a touchdown. While it was a solid win, and the defense was great, the team also got help from the refs. The SEC has noted that a mistake was made on the first Oklahoma touchdown of the day. The focus for Oklahoma now moves to Texas. Next week is an open week before a home date with Kent State. Then the Sooners have a Week 7 date with the Longhorns.

7. Alabama (+1)

Alabama moves up a spot after other teams move down. It was an open week for the Crimson Tide this week, coming off a Week 3 win over Wisconsin. Alabama is about to enter an extremely difficult stretch of games. The next four weeks have a visit to Georgia, hosting Vanderbilt, a visit to Missouri, and hosting Tennessee before the team's next open week.

8. Vanderbilt (+1)

Vanderbilt continues to impress. After dominating Virginia Tech and South Carolina on the road, the Commodores returned home to face Georgia State. Vanderbilt scored touchdowns on all six possessions of the first half. After forcing a turnover in the first half as well, Vandy led 42-9 going into the halftime break. Vanderbilt's offense put up 70 points, including scoring eight times on the ground with seven different players. Meanwhile, the Vanderbilt punter had a bye week. The team did not punt, and the only drives that did not end in touchdowns were two turnover on downs and the last drive of the game. The Dores host Utah State next week before visiting Alabama.

9. Tennessee (+2)

Tennessee rebounded from the Week 3 loss to Georgia in Week 4. The Volunteers hosted UAB in Week 4. The offense started fantastically. The Vols scored touchdowns on six of the seven first-half drives, with an interception on the other drive. The Vols led 42-7 at the halftime break. Joey Aguilar completed 15 of 22 passes for 218 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The team also ran the ball in four times on the ground. The Vols move up two spots with the 56-24 victory, and are a late kick against Georgia away from being 4-0. Tennessee now prepares to visit Mississippi State in Week 5.

10. Missouri (-)

Missouri opened SEC play this week, as the Tigers hosted South Carolina. The Tigers came in as 10.5-point favorites over the Gamecocks. There was concern that LaNorris Seller would not be able to go for South Carolina, but he ended up playing. It was a scoreless first quarter, but the teams started scoring in the second quarter, with South Carolina leading 14-12 going into the half. The Tigers' offense was much better in the second half and took a 29-20 win. With the win, the Tigers remain in the AP Top 25.

11. Auburn (-5)

Auburn took the loss in Week 4, falling to Oklahoma 24-17. It was the first loss of the year for the Tigers, but it also exposed some major issues. Jackson Arnold, who has been great on the ground all year, ended up with 20 rushing attempts for -11 yards after being sacked 10 times. One of the sacks led to a safety, which sealed the game for the Sooners. Auburn now hits the road in Week 5, facing Texas A&M.

12. Mississippi State (+2)

In the first year under head coach Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State went 2-10. The Bulldogs are already 4-0 on the season. The team has not started 4-0 on the season since 2014. That season, the team was ranked #1 in the nation before losing on the road to Alabama. Mississippi State defeated Northern Illinois this week to move to 4-0, but has yet to play an SEC game. Next week, the Bulldogs open SEC play hosting Tennessee.

13. South Carolina (-1)

South Carolina played much better in Week 4. After opening the season 2-0, the Gamecocks have lost two in a row. In Week 3, the team fell at home to Vanderbilt 31-7. The team hit the road in Week 4, losing to Missouri 29-20. Sellers was once again solid, completing 18 of 28 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Still, another loss drops them a spot in the rankings. South Carolina plays host to Kentucky in Week 5.

14. Florida (-1)

The disappointment for Florida continues. The Gators have struggled to find offense in the last three weeks. After putting up 55 points against Long Island, the Gators have just 33 points over the last three weeks. The offense was dreadful in the first half against Miami. The Gators punted on all seven first-quarter drives. The offense combined for just 22 yards in the first half. Florida drove the field, going 80 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Still, the team managed just 29 yards the rest of the game, falling 26-7. DJ Lagway is promising improvement, but it may be too little too late.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky stays at the 15 spot in this week's rankings. The Wildcats are 2-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming in SEC play to Ole Miss. Kentucky had an open week in Week 4 and will hit the road to face South Carolina in Week 5.

16. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas stays in the basement in the Week 5 SEC Power Rankings. In Week 4, the Razorbacks hit the road to face Memphis. After a tight first quarter, Arkansas took a sizable lead heading into halftime. The Razorbacks led 28-17 at the halftime break. Arkansas would hold an 11-point lead late into the third quarter, but Memphis made the comeback. The Tigers pulled the upset 32-31.