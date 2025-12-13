Lane Kiffin is not taking the criticism surrounding his recent career move too harshly. The new LSU football coach is using country star Morgan Wallen to cope with the Ole Miss fan base dragging his name through the mud.

Kiffin has never been one to take anything personally, and has not changed at all amid the most controversial move of his career. The 50-year-old played into the joke on social media, sharing a photo of himself listening to Wallen's latest hit, “I'm the Problem.”

Kiffin is not a known country music fan, clearly making the post a lighthearted joke. “I'm the Problem” is currently No. 81 among country songs on Spotify, with two other songs from the album of the same name in the top 20.

Kiffin inked a 13-year, $91 million contract with LSU to become one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. The drama derives from the timing of his departure, with Kiffin leaving Ole Miss weeks before the Rebels' College Football Playoff debut.

Kiffin said he wanted to coach Ole Miss in the playoffs despite signing with another SEC team, but the program would not let him. The Rebels will proceed with Pete Golding as their head coach as they chase their first national title since 1960. Golding has been Kiffin's defensive coordinator in Oxford since 2023.

Golding has never been a head coach before but is already confirmed to be the program's full-time successor to Kiffin. The 41-year-old has made previous stops at Alabama, UTSA and Southern Miss before joining Kiffin's staff.