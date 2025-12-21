Ole Miss Rebels appear to have avoided a worst-case scenario after star running back Kewan Lacy exited multiple times during Saturday’s College Football Playoff win over Tulane Green Wave.

After the 41-10 victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding addressed concerns surrounding Lacy’s health, offering a cautiously optimistic update.

“He banged his shoulder up, we'll address it moving forward, it's a bruised shoulder,” Golding said on Kewan Lacy, via The Rebel Walk.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter when Lacy caught a short pass from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and appeared to land awkwardly. While he exited to the medical tent holding his shoulder, he returned after halftime and played much of the third quarter before leaving again and heading to the locker room without his helmet.

Lacy was productive before the injury, finishing with 15 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. His biggest moment came early, when he burst through the middle for a 20-yard touchdown run just 59 seconds into the game, helping Ole Miss score on a lightning-fast three-play, 75-yard opening drive.

The concern grew late in the first half when both Lacy and Chambliss entered the medical tent. The star signal-caller, Chambliss, was evaluated for a concussion, while Lacy was offered a shoulder harness but declined. Both players returned after halftime, but only Chambliss finished the game.

Lacy’s importance to the Rebels’ offense cannot be overstated. The Missouri transfer has rushed for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, leading the SEC in rushing scores while adding 25 receptions for 154 yards.

Ole Miss now advances to face No. 3 seed Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, marking the first postseason meeting between the two SEC programs. With a massively tougher opponent ahead, Lacy’s recovery will be closely monitored as the Rebels prepare for their biggest game of the season.