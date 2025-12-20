Ole Miss might have a bigger concern than Lane Kiffin in the 2025-2026 College Football Playoffs. The Rebels were rolling early in their first-round matchup with Tulane, but were briefly forced to hold their breath when quarterback Trinidad Chambliss left on their final drive of the first half.

Chambliss was in a rhythm early and led Ole Miss to a quick 14-0 lead over Tulane in the first quarter. However, disaster struck when he hit his head on the turf on a scramble and exited the game, seemingly favoring his head.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss was hurt late in the second quarter. Backup Austin Simmons fumbled later in the same drive. pic.twitter.com/ay355UWrzN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Head coach Pete Golding noted that he did not have an update on either Chambliss or Lacy as he headed into the locker room. However, Chambliss returned to the field to warm up during halftime.

Chambliss recorded 167 passing yards, eight rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the first half before leaving the game. Running back Kewan Lacy, who scored the team's other first-half touchdown, also exited on the final drive with a shoulder injury.

Chambliss was replaced by Austin Simmons, who ended the half for Ole Miss. Simmons led the Rebels into the red zone but ended the drive by coughing up the ball on a strip sack just before halftime.

Simmons began the year as Ole Miss' starting quarterback after backing up Jaxson Dart in 2024 and led the team to a 2-0 start. He suffered an injury in Week 2 and sat out the following game, paving the way for Chambliss to get his first FBS start. By the time Simmons was ready to return, Chambliss had already taken full control of the offense.