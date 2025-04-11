The Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2024-25 season with a 10-3 record and ended the campaign with an impressive 52-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils at the Gator Bowl. Now, with the offseason in full swing, the program has landed another key commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.

Three-star cornerback Braylen Williams officially committed to Ole Miss on Friday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The Rebels beat out Mississippi State, Auburn, and Arkansas for the 6-foot-1 corner.

Hailing from the state of Mississippi, Williams will remain in his home state and play for head coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. However, he's part of the 2026 recruiting class, so he's still wrapping up his time in high school.

Williams is the fourth recruit to commit to the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 class. So far, the program has only acquired three-star-level players on On3 Sports' rankings. However, Kiffin has a history of recruiting high school players extremely well. So, as time goes on, it wouldn't be shocking to see many more four-star, or even some five-star recruits committing to Ole Miss.

Since taking over as head coach in 2020, Kiffin has led the Rebels to five straight bowl-game appearances. In those games, Ole Miss is 3-2. Through the five seasons leading the Rebels, the soon-to-be 50-year-old head coach owns a 44-18 record. His team has routinely been one of the more competitive teams in the SEC despite failing to secure a national championship yet.

The Rebels are set to begin the 2025 season on August 30 when they take on the Georgia State Panthers. It should be a nice tune-up game for Ole Miss, as they have several notable games on the schedule, including Kentucky, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, and Mississippi State.