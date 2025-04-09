With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler took it upon himself to survey the NFL and find some players who are either being overlooked or deserve more positive attention heading into the big event.

One player a veteran NFL defensive coach highlighted to Fowler as a prospect to watch is Walter Nolen, the former first overall high school prospect who closed out his career at Ole Miss after starting things out at Texas A&M. While Nolen didn't really break out until he transferred to Ole Miss, his game, when coupled with his pedigree and his athleticism has one veteran defensive line coach Fowler spoke to seeing shades of Jalen Carter.

“Highest ceiling in the entire draft. Not as big as [Jalen] Carter but has some of his traits,” a veteran NFL defensive coach told ESPN.

“Your hands will be full, and you need a real plan for him, but I have a hard time thinking he falls out of the top 20.”

Can Nolen be that level of player for his next team? It's hard to say, really: Carter is arguably the best defensive lineman in the NFL on a rookie contract and will likely get paid on a new one, beginning with a one followed by eight more digits when his deal becomes due. With that being said, not everyone is as sold on Nolen's ceiling, as others feel he will top out as more of a good starter than a true defense changer.

Lance Zierlein isn't as sold on Walter Nolen in the NFL Draft

Discussing Nolen's future moving forward, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared the Ole Miss product to John Franklin-Myers, who is a very good player but not on Carter's level.

“Nolen has NFL-starting size but won't blow you away with his physical traits. However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up. He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack. He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength and doesn't need to be schemed for,” Zierlein wrote. “The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen's blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.”

Which is more representative of Nolen's NFL ceiling, Carter or Franklin-Myers? While it's hard to say, considering many if not most NFL evaluators believe Nolen will go in the first round, with his floor likely, ironically enough, the Philadelphia Eagles at pick 32, it's safe to assume plenty of talent evaluators see a bright future for the former top prospect.