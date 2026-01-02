Ole Miss has not let the Lane Kiffin drama distract it in the College Football Playoffs, but the team has not forgotten about it. After the Rebels' second-round win over Georgia, star defensive tackle Zxavian Harris admitted the team still has its old coach at the forefront of its mind.

Kiffin's departure for LSU ahead of the College Football Playoffs has been the biggest Ole Miss storyline in pursuit of its first national championship since 1962. The 50-year-old coach re-entered the spotlight when reports claimed he planned to attend the Sugar Bowl and inquired about having on-air time during the ESPN broadcast.

The request was purportedly denied, which Ole Miss players are thankful for. Harris spoke on behalf of the team after the game, revealing that the Rebels felt Kiffin was trying to “be a troll” and “steal their shine.”

“That's what Kiffin tried to do,” Harris said, via On3 Sports. “He tried to be a damn announcer, trying to be a troll. We were going to troll him. We got something for him. He was just trying to steal our shine. That's all he's been trying to do, is steal our shine.”

Kiffin decided not to attend the game and instead showed face at the LSU women's basketball game against Kentucky, which tipped off at the same time as the Sugar Bowl. He walked out of the tunnel for that game hand-in-hand with Tigers' head coach Kim Mulkey to a crowd uproar.

LSU Is The Place To Be pic.twitter.com/a4MaBn6YeC — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 2, 2026

While he was not in the building, the Ole Miss faithful still let Kiffin hear it at the Caesars Superdome. Fans cohesively began chanting “F*** Lane Kiffin” at the end of the game when the outcome was decided.

The 39-34 victory allows Ole Miss to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where it will face Miami. The Hurricanes are also 2-0 in the playoffs and are fresh off an upset win over No. 2-seeded Ohio State.