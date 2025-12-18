The College Football Playoff bracket has never been as disputed as it is in 2025, with two Group of Five programs and a three-loss team in Alabama making the cut. However, through the chaos, coaches are still doubting Ole Miss and Alabama more than any other team in the field.

The majority of coaches were not high on the Rebels, as 29 percent voted Ole Miss as the biggest “fraud” in the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff field, according to a poll by ‘The Athletic.' Texas Tech and Alabama received the second-most amount of votes, with 17 percent doubting them.

Many have turned their backs on the 11-1 Rebels after head coach Lane Kiffin left the program for LSU. The coaches who voted for them cited his departure as their primary reason for their disbelief.

“They've had so many distractions with Lane Kiffin leaving, and Oklahoma is probably their only good win this year,” an anonymous Group of Five head coach told ‘The Athletic.'

Alabama ended the season as the SEC runner-up, but its loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game made it the only three-loss team in the 12-team bracket. Coaches believe that loss hurts their resume and lowers their championship stock.

“Maybe I'm old school, but I don't think a three-loss team should have a shot to win a national title,” a Big Ten coach told ‘The Athletic.' “I've watched them; they're not that good this year. I didn't see enough of them to get this chance.”

Surprisingly, only eight percent of coaches voted James Madison as the biggest “fraud” of the tournament. The Dukes became the second Group of Five team to make the field after Manny Diaz led Duke to an upset of Virginia in the ACC title game.

In addition to James Madison facing a weaker schedule, it also has the same issue as Ole Miss. Head coach Bob Chesney has already been hired at UCLA, although he will coach the Dukes in the playoffs.