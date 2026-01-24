The Ole Miss Rebels football program got in a bit of hot water on Friday after Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney accused Pete Golding of tampering with transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli. With the allegations out in the open, Golding and the Rebels are continuing business as normal. On Saturday, reports indicate the program is closing in on yet another transfer through the portal.

Ole Miss is expected to land transfer offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler IV from the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Kinsler played a backup role this season and is capable of playing either guard or tackle. He will be a redshirt junior by next football season. Despite also visiting with the Auburn Tigers, Nakos predicts Kinsler will commit to the Rebels.

“Ole Miss and Pete Golding are trending to land another transfer portal commitment, On3 has learned. Miami offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler has made visits to Auburn and Ole Miss, but sources tell On3 that the Rebels hold the momentum.”

At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Tommy Kinsler IV will certainly have an opportunity to start for Ole Miss next season, assuming that is where he commits. The 2025-26 campaign was his most productive in terms of games played, as he made an appearance on the field in 12 contests for the Hurricanes.

The Rebels have been busy in the transfer portal, with head coach Pete Golding leading the charge. However, all eyes are on the accusations that were presented by Swinney. The Tigers' football program notified the NCAA about the alleged tampering, as Swinney accused Golding of texting Ferrelli while the linebacker was attending class. Soon after Dabo Swinney brought the situation to light, the NCAA announced that it was launching an investigation into the matter. More details on the subject will come to fruition soon.