Ole Miss made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The quarterback was hoping to make a return to the Rebels in 2026, but Chambliss had his appeal for another year of eligibility denied. Now, the school is making another move on behalf of their quarterback.

On Monday, Ole Miss filed a request for reconsideration with the NCAA over the denial of the eligibility waiver, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

This type of request is done in situations where a school or player has new information or evidence related to the case at hand. The focus of the case is expected to be on his 2022 season at Ferris State, where Chambliss believed he should have been given a medical redshirt due to his severe case of tonsillitis. Previously, Chambliss's team had filed a response claiming he was entitled to another year of eligibility.

Article Continues Below

“On February 6, 2026, a video clip from the December 2024 television broadcast of the NCAA Division II national championship game, which bore the NCAA's logo, surfaced on social media. Trinidad, then in his second season of competition at Ferris State, started at quarterback, performed at a high level, and led Ferris State to victory. Close to the end of the game, the television broadcast crew made the following statements about Trinidad: it ‘took patience for the opportunity to be the everyday starter.' Trinidad had a ‘redshirt' in 2021 and a ‘medical redshirt' in 2022. He was “not actively part of the games, [only] helping out at the practices,'” the suit response claims, as obtained by Peter Thamel of ESPN.

If the quarterback is not deemed eligible, he will head to the NFL Draft, where Chambliss could be a high selection without a clear second quarterback behind Fernando Mendoza. If Chambliss does win and can return, he has a large NIL package, reported to be worth more than $5 million in salary. Until a decision is made, Chambliss remains in limbo